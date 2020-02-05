You Ask, We Investigate: Rogers working to fix fading markings on city roads

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out what city officials are doing to fix fading road markings in Rogers.

Residents in Rogers said they are concerned about the fading paint on streets in the city.

“It’s an issue we are trying to get our arms around,” said John McCurdy, Director of Community Development for the City of Rogers. “Basically, the problem is, with so many things in Northwest Arkansas, we have grown so fast that this is something that all the cities are struggling to keep up with.”

McCurdy said the city recently put a contract out for bid to do restriping. He said the city did not get any bids on the contract, so it had to solicit companies for the work.

“The striping community is so overwhelmed in Northwest Arkansas with trying to keep up with this,” he said. “We eventually found one company willing to do this contract.”

Rogers maintains 400 miles of streets and that does not include the state highways in the city. McCurdy said the plan is to begin restriping downtown.

“That is a particularly difficult area to stripe, because of the brick streets,” he said. “And, so we have to remove the old stripes, put down new stripes. The good news is a lot of that is parking lot striping and there’s more capacity in the area to do parking lot striping than road striping.”

McCurdy said you can expect to see paint being put down in the next four to five weeks.

“And, so we will be moving on that pretty quickly,” McCurdy said. “And at the same time, we’ve reached out to the Arkansas Department of Transportation and we are working with them to do re-striping in the areas along I-49, the interchanges.”

The city plans to bring in a consultant to identify ways it can better maintain street striping.

