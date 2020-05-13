You Ask, We Investigate: Sassy the Sasquatch finds a new home in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out where Sassy the Sasquatch went in Bentonville.

Sassy the Sasquatch made NW A Street and Tiger Boulevard in Bentonville her home for two years. The Public Art Advisory Committee decided in March to move her to a permanent location.

“Almost as soon as she went in at her original location, people were taking selfies with her and posting on social media,” said Shelli Kerr, Comprehensive Planning Manager for the City of Bentonville. “We wanted to make sure that when we did relocate her that it made it easier for those people who really like Sassy to be able to get to her a little bit easier.”

Sassy’s new home is located near the parking lot at Cub Drive and NE A Street along the North Bentonville Trail.

“It is right along the North BentonvilleTrail and near a parking lot so it makes it much easier for people to get out and see her and really get up and personal detail because there is a lot of detail on that artwork that wasn’t really visible from the roadway,” Kerr said. “We hope everyone will go out and visit her at her new location now that it’s relatively easy to get out there.”

Amanda Wilshire, an Arkansas native, is the artist behind Sassy. Wilshire made the sculpture at her workshop in Denver, Colorado before transporting it to Northwest Arkansas in 2018.

You can find a map detailing where Sassy and other public art installations are located in Bentonville here.

If there is something in your community that you want to know more about, we want to investigate it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@KNWA.com.