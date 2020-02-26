You Ask, We Investigate: Shortage of family restrooms at Bud Walton Arena

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out why there is a shortage of family restrooms at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Bud Walton Arena, which was constructed almost three decades ago, was not built with family restrooms on the concourse. However, there are two available on the south entry-level.

“Bud Walton Arena was built in 1993 and at that time family restrooms were not a part of the construction,” said Kevin Trainor, Senior Associate Athletics Director at the University of Arkansas. “We would love to have some in the rest of the arena at some point, but for right now those are the available restrooms. They are just a short walk from any place in the arena.”

Trainor said he encourages fans to engage with guest services personnel for assistance in being directed to those available family restrooms.

“We have a number of guest members and stations that are there to help make your experience even better,” he said. “So, if you have a question or need, please engage them. They are there to make your experience a good one and they can point you in the direction of either a family restroom or other needs you may have here at the games.”

There is also a nursing station for mothers who need one during the game. It’s located in the same area as the family restrooms.

