You Ask, We Investigate: Steps of a criminal investigation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out the steps of a criminal investigation.

Law enforcement officers investigate hundreds of cases every year in Northwest Arkansas. Officers said some investigations take more time than others. But, no matter what the case is, there is a procedure law enforcement must follow.

“Every investigation is going to be different, from a theft to a homicide,” said Lt. Anthoney Marveggio with the Criminal Investigations Division at the Bentonville Police Department. “We are going to take a lot of the same steps in every investigation.”

There are three main phases of a criminal investigation.

“You’ve got to get your information first,” said Sgt. Gene Page with the Bentonville Police Department. “This is where you are collecting evidence at the scene, maybe talking to witnesses. Some times they can get that done at the scene, but many times you have people who left. So, now that first phase has grown or has been stretched out to over a course of a day or weeks or even months.”

From there, officers said they determine if another agency needs to be brought in to help.

“Once you have identified your evidence, you may have to send that to the crime lab and that’s where a delay may come into play,” Page said. “You can not move forward, you’ve gone as far as you can. It’s not quite a cold case, but that is the point where we are now depending on other agencies or other entities to send information back to us before we can move on to the next step.”

The final phase of a criminal investigation is to close the case.

“We can make the arrest or we can identify a victim,” Page said. “Now from a law enforcement perspective, we are finished and we can push that out to the courts.”

Officers follow this procedure to protect the case.

“They have to be so careful about not ruining the case or push something out that may not be confirmed yet,” Page said.

“And, once we have everything combined and completed, we can release information and we will be transparent and everything will be released and out there for the public,” Marveggio said.

Officers said cases involving people take precedence over property cases. These are cases involving homicides and domestic violence or abuse. That can cause investigations into property cases to take a longer amount of time.

If there is something in your community that you want to know more about, we want to investigate it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@KNWA.com.