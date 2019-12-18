You Ask, We Investigate: Students fed up with Wi-Fi issues at the University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner looked into Wi-Fi issues at the University of Arkansas.

There have been multiple reports of Wi-Fi issues at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Just search UARK Wi-Fi on Twitter and you can see the complaints.

John Thomas, Manager of University Communications, at the University of Arkansas released a statement on the Wi-Fi issues at the university.

The U of A Information Technology Services is aware of the issues students and faculty have been experiencing on campus with its Wi-Fi network this semester. With nearly 100,000 devices connecting to the campus Wi-Fi each week, the university has continued to make strides in upgrading its network infrastructure, including an increased number in access points and bandwidth capabilities. Although there have been intermittent connectivity issues with the campus Wi-Fi, there have not been long-term outages. With the complex scale of Wi-Fi the university requires, there have been a limited number of opportunities to implement improvements or run tests due to the large amount of events on campus at any given time. With finals beginning next week, IT Services is not expecting any outages and the technology team is prepared to assist if any issues arise. Faculty have always been encouraged to have a hard copy backup of tests or assignments available in case technological issues arise.”

