You Ask, We Investigate: Walmart adds Lot Cops to parking lots for extra surveillance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out there’s a new security device being used in Walmart parking lots in Arkansas.

Walmart installed Lot Cops in January 2020 at the supercenter on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville.

“Lot Cops are another example of Walmart investing in technology to help deterrer, and if needed detect and identify criminals,” said Casey Staheli, National Media Relations at Walmart. “These investments are enabling us to assist law enforcement, making the stores safer, and ensuring our customers have an enjoyable shopping experience.”

The retailer said it’s always looking at how it can better serve its customers.

“We do that by continuing to invest in people, programs and technologies, like Lot Cops, that create a safer shopping experience,” Staheli said. “Additionally, the Lot Cops are another layer in our security approach, making us a harder target and deterring crime.”

Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said Lot Cops can be very helpful during an investigation

“A lot of times, the cameras that are mounted at the front of Walmart are not as high of resolution or are too far away and we can not see what’s going on out in the parking lot very clearly, so these cameras really help us in some of our investigations where we need them,” he said. “Just know that they are out there at the Walmart parking lot and that you are going to be recorded and recorded for sight and sound whenever you are in that parking lot.”

There also are Lot Cops at stores in Blytheville, Forrest City, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Searcy, and West Memphis.

“Store selections are based off internal criteria allowing us to allocate resources where they’re best suited,” Staheli said. “We periodically review data and reevaluate if changes should be made. The nice thing about the mobile Lot Cops is that if the data changes, we can easily move these assets around.”

