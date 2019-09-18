You Ask, We Investigate: Washington County lowers speed limit on heavily traveled road

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out why the speed limit was lowered on a heavily traveled road in Washington County.

The speed limit was changed earlier this year on Harmon Road in Fayetteville. Washington County Attorney Brian Lester said there are two reasons for the change.

“Legally you had one lane that was 45 mph and one lane that was 35 mph,” he said. “Also, there are a lot of big waste management trucks that travel that road. There are also a lot of residences out there. There was a lot of concern about the speed with the curves that were on that road. After getting a lot of complaints, the county decided to go and take a look at it and see what was going on, because we don’t want to have an unsafe road.”

The county used an engineering firm to determine what needed to change to make the road safer.

“They went out and did a study and based on that road, they looked at every stretch between curve and curve,” Lester said. “They measured vertical curves and horizontal curves.”

Based on set regulations for roads, the firm recommended the county lower the speed limit.

“When you look at it and take an average snap shot of the big picture, the recommendation was 35 mph,” Lester said.

Since then, the county has put up a number of signs to remind people of the new speed limit.

“When it comes down to county roads that the county are responsible for maintaining and regulating, that authority falls directly on to the county to keep those at safe speeds,” Lester said. “We want to make sure that people are safe when they are traveling our county roads.”

