You Ask, We Investigate: What is the DMV doing to keep you safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out what’s being done to protect your safety and health when you go to the DMV.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said it offers the majority of revenue office related services online. You can register a vehicle, renew your registration and order a replacement drivers license from the comforts of home.

“Look we understand people don’t want to go into the revenue office if they don’t have to,” said Scott Hardin, Spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. “There are so many things that people may be taking a trip to the office for and don’t know that it’s available online. I’d really encourage Arkansans to visit mydmv.arkansas.gov before making the trip and see if it’s required and if not skip it.”

Hardin said there are new protocols in place to protect your health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we can do from our standpoint is one get you in and out as quickly as possible and two keep it safe,” he said. “You’re going to see that we have in many offices the plexiglass shields up between the agent and the customer. If we don’t have the plexiglass up, we will have something else up to protect both the customer and the employee. Every 20 minus we go through the office and conduct a deep clean. It’s a wipe down with disinfectant making sure that the surfaces stay safe. Social distancing measures are enforced and we only allow a certain number of people in depending on the size of the office.”

It’s important to note you do have a little bit more time for some services. The Real ID deadline has been moved from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021. Also, there is no penalty right now for failing to renew an expired drivers license or being late on your vehicle renewal or registration.

“I think you see our agency taking every step to say look we understand and if you’re not able to renew at this point it’s understandable,” Hardin said.

Hardin said they’ve asked all law enforcement officials in the state to exercise discretion when dealing with drivers whose registration or license has expired.

