You Ask, We Investigate: What local school districts are doing to protect students from the flu

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner looks into what local school districts are doing to protect students from the flu virus.

Doctor Megan Slocum, association superintendent with Fayetteville schools, says the district is working to reduce the spread of the virus.

“We’ve got to make sure we have buses that can run, we need to make sure that the weather cooperates, and we have to make sure that we have kids that are healthy enough to come to school and faculty that’s healthy enough to teach them,” Slocum said.

Slocum said keeping schools safe for students and faculty is a top priority.

“We go to great measures to infect and clean and pay attention to small things like light switches, door knobs, things that have a high frequency of people touching, pulling on, or opening,” said Slocum.

But mass sickness can still happen, and the Arkansas Department of Education leaves the decision to close schools up to the superintendent.

“When you have so many students who are ill, sometimes it is the safe alternative to make it an option for kids not to come to school,” the assistant superintendent said.

While closing down can help stop the flu from spreading, Slocum says the most effective prevention tool is you yourself.

“If you’re sick, we appreciate that if you have a fever, you stay home.”