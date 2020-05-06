You Ask, We Investigate: What you need to know about the COVID-19 antibody test

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out what you need to know about the COVID-19 antibody test.

When your body is exposed to a foreign pathogen, like a virus that causes illness, your body’s response is to produce antibodies that live in the blood and tissue. These are proteins that bind to and destroy the virus, preventing it from making copies of itself and further spreading the infection.

The antibody test looks at whether your body has developed those antibodies. The presence of them most likely means you were exposed to COVID-19.

“The antibodies are not produced right away,” said Dr. David Ratcliff, Chief Medical Officer at Washington Regional Medical Center. “They take days to weeks to develop. So, if you’re testing to say am I infected? It’s not a good test. Is it a test to say I’ve been exposed in the past? It is.”

Dr. Ratcliff said a positive antibody test does not guarantee immunity. There is no test yet that can tell if you are immune.

“With regards to COVID-19, unfortunately at this date and time, we really don’t know if antibodies protect against infection and if so how many are required to prevent infection,” he said.

Knowing your antibody level will help you determine whether you’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. If you have, this means you may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma. Dr. Ratcliff said this plasma can help patients still suffering from the virus by allowing them to borrow your antibodies to accelerate their recovery time.

“It’s somewhat important now, because if we have individuals that we can show have been exposed to the virus then we can identify those who could be donors for plasma,” he said. “There is some really good data that says plasma, antibodies from a recovered patient can be helpful to someone who is acutely ill.”

Quest Diagnostics is currently the only place offering antibody test in Northwest Arkansas.

There is another place that will soon be offering this kind of testing. Namida Lab, a biotech company in Fayetteville, has been working hard over the last several weeks to develop an antibody test. The company is equipped with a fully automated laboratory that can run up to 3,000 samples per day.

“It has been a whirlwind of testing, building knowledge and our team has essentially gone from zero knowledge in this space to being an expert and being one of the first to bring a test in six weeks of time,” said Omid Moghadam, CEO of Namida Lab.

The company is hoping to begin testing in early May. It will initially only be available to health care workers and large corporations.

