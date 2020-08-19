You Ask, We Investigate: Why the U of A is not lowering tuition despite the move to online learning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out why the University of Arkansas is charging full tuition despite the move to online learning.

Tuition and fees have been flat lined for the semester. Sure, they’re not being raised, but most of the events they would typically support are canceled. Given how most of us are now in online classes, we want to understand why we are paying full cost for less. We want to know where our money is going, and why they feel it is necessary to still charge full tuition and fees during a time like this. Student, University of Arkansas

Manager of University Communications John Thomas said with the majority of courses being conducted in-person, the university will still have its normal yearly operational costs that will not decrease this fall.

Some of these costs might actually increase to facilitate both in-person and remote modes of instruction — cameras installed in classrooms and additional streaming services, for example. Though there is a larger number of classes being conducted remotely compared to previous years, our faculty is continuing the push to provide the highest-level of quality instruction to our students regardless of how the instruction is being given. At the same time, our academics and facilities management departments have been working diligently to not only get our campus ready for the return of students, but to also make sure our faculty have the resources they need to provide that high-quality instruction that our students expect whether it is taught in-person or remotely. John Thomas, Manager of University Communications at the University of Arkansas

You can find a breakdown of tuition and fees here.

