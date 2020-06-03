You Ask, We Investigate: Will turning to virtual learning impact your property taxes?

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out if Bentonville Public Schools turning to virtual learning will impact the amount of money it receives from property taxes.

The district will offer virtual learning for students K-12 this fall. It’s safe to say classrooms will likely not look the way they did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, with classrooms not at full capacity, will that change how much money the district receives from property taxes?

“Our largest expenditure is teacher salaries,” said Leslee Wright, Communications Director for Bentonville Public Schools. “We’ll continue to pay teachers to educate students whether our families choose a traditional brick and mortar classroom or digital experience.”

Wright said short-term expenditure impacts of the pandemic are tied directly to the closure of school. All district employees are still working and receiving full pay for that work. Wright said that is not expected to change through the end of the fiscal year.

There will be some savings on expenditures. The district saves on bus fuel and substitute teachers, but it only adds up to 0.3% of the operating budget.

Despite some savings, Wright said the amount of property taxes that go to school funding will not change at this time.

