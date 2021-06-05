FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The LGBTQ+ community celebrated the start of Pride Month Saturday for a “You Belong” event held at The Momentary.

The Momentary Director, Lieven Bertels, says this is a community event that invites all to come and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. “You Belong” came together as part of their Pride Month celebration.

It featured drag shows, survivor testimonials, musical performances, and support resources. Bertels says the goal of putting this on is to create a space where everyone feels safe and supported.

“I think it means a lot for many people in the community. Not just people within the LGBTQ+ community, but also the community at large to see that we can celebrate Pride Month and these members of the community together,” says Bertels.

Bertels says this event is just a part of The Momentary’s long-term focus on community, inclusion, and making sure it’s a safe space for all.