ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids at the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G got a chance to golf today with a local golfing legend, Maria Fassi.

The former Razorback teamed up with current University of Arkansas golfers to give the kids some pointers.

Also in attendance was Chris Nikic, the first person with Down syndrome to complete in an Ironman Traithlon.

During the clinic, Fassi and the Razorbacks emphasized the basics.