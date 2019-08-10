Young professionals attend local summit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Professionals in Northwest Arkansas gathered on Friday at the 4th Annual NWA Young Professionals Summit.

This year’s theme, ‘Ignite Your Passion,’ focused on attendees discovering what happiness means to them.

Bianca Montoya, the group’s communications lead, says it’s important to have events like this in Northwest Arkansas as more and more young professionals are looking to network.

“The past four years I’ve been part of this, I walk away with amazing, authentic connections,” said Montoya. “Not only do I want people to take information away from these knowledgable speakers, I want them to take away relationships they can build off of because you just never know, someone you might have met over coffee could be volunteering with you at the next event.”

The event has a wide variety of panels, ranging from ‘first-time home buying’ to ‘women’s empowerment.’