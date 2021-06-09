The right diet for a healthy brain

“Research has shown for years that what we eat can impact brain function.” Steven Gemmell, Ph.D., is the director of the Memory Disorders Clinic at Washington Regional Medical Center. “So the MIND diet is a hybrid diet. It’s a combination of both the Mediterranean diet and the Heart-Healthy diet. The research has shown time and time again that those two diets are not only healthy for us overall, but also brain healthy. And so what the researchers did was take the portions of that diet that have been found to be most helpful for brain function, put them together, and then studied them which ultimately became the MIND diet.”

“The MIND diet largely consists of large leafy green, vegetables, like kale, and spinach, it also includes berries, nuts, and fish. People that eat this diet have been found to have a significant reduction in conversion to Alzheimer’s disease. So one of the earlier studies shows that people that ate the MIND diet had a 53% reduced risk of going on to develop Alzheimer’s disease. Equally impressive is that people that followed it even modestly had a 35% reduced conversion to Alzheimer’s disease. So the research is out there. It’s supportive. The beauty of the mine diet is that it’s easy to follow. You don’t have to spend a lot of money on supplements and powders and buy things on TV that you see. These are basic things that you can get at the grocery store and they are proven to work. The key is just to get people to incorporate them into their lives. So the more people know about these brain-healthy diets the better they’ll do.

For more information on the MIND diet click here.