Ways to tame your allergies

“Allergies are very common here in northwest Arkansas. Especially this time of year, and also in the fall. ” Tyler Brockman, DO, is a physician at the Fayetteville Family Clinic. He thinks geography has something to do with that. “Probably because we’re kind of in the Ozark Mountains, so there’s lots of trees and pollen that can worsen allergies. As well as, we do have all four seasons here so the weather’s changing pretty rapidly and that can worsen people’s allergy symptoms as well.”

“Common allergy symptoms typically nasal congestion, maybe a runny nose, itchy watery eyes, sometimes sneezing or coughing. If they have asthma along with it, they’re gonna have some shortness of breath or chest tightness or wheezing along with it.”

“So typically what I tell people to start with is going to their local pharmacy. Picking up some over-the-counter things starting with nasal rinses, either like a neti pot or the squirt bottle nasal rinses and doing that twice a day. They can add steroid nasal spray like Flonase twice a day as well and then an antihistamine that you can get over the counter like Claritin or Allegra or Zyrtec and take that in the morning as well. If it’s been probably a couple weeks of trying the over the counter medications, then it’s probably time to call their family doctor and get in to be seen.

