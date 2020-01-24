Benton County tests machines ahead of early voting

by: Peyton Knott

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Benton County Election Commission tested and had a rundown of all of the relevant equipment to ensure everything works properly today at their office in Rogers.

This comes in preparation for early voting next month and the primary in March.

The Election Commission wants to remind voters that registration deadlines are looming — to vote in the March primary you must register by February 3rd.

Early voting begins on February 18th.

For more information, visit The County Clerk’s office website here.

