Election commissioners are training for upcoming primary election

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Those with the Washington County Election Commission is getting ready for the upcoming primary election.

The members of the State Board of Election Commissioners began training Thursday, Oct. 10 with 13 county representatives for the upcoming election.

Jennifer Price, executive director of Washington County’s Election Commission, said, “These are the laws. This is what’s required for the commissioners to do so that we have secure elections and the public has confidence in the elections that we oversee.”

The 2020 primary election is March 3.