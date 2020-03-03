Five seats up for election on Benton County Quorum Court

The Quorum Court is made up of 15 members known as the Justices of the Peace - each representing a district in the county.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) – On the ballot in Benton Co., at least four new faces will be joining the Quorum Court.

The Quorum Court is made up of 15 members known as the Justices of the Peace – each representing a district in the county.

They’re citizen legislators that serve two-year terms. JP’s appropriate public funds, levy taxes, and pass or propose county ordinances.

There are five seats up for grabs, four on the Republican ticket and one on the Democratic ticket.

Only one race includes an incumbent – which means you could be voting on a new j-p to make decisions for your area.



