Voters approve bond restructuring for Fayetteville Public Schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — With 85 percent of precincts reporting, voters in Fayetteville overwhelmingly approved the restructuring of a bond issue for Fayetteville Public Schools in Tuesday’s special election.

After 88 percent of voters approved the issue, the district can restructure an existing bond to generate $111 million without a tax increase.

These funds will be used to improve several school buildings across the district and possibly build a new school campus.

“We can move forward, and we want to thank the public for their support in believing in the system, so we can rebuild and do the necessary restructuring of the facilities that is much needed in the district,” said John L. Colbert, superintendent of the Fayetteville School District.

The Washington County Election Commission will meet this morning at 9 a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse to review five provisional ballots.