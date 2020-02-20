WashCo Democrats host Democratic debate watch party

Inside Farrell's Lounge Bar & Grill on Dickson St. Wednesday night, you could find people in support of a variety of candidates, as well as official representatives from the Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren campaigns.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Wednesday night, all eyes were on the Democratic debate in Las Vegas, and the Washington County Democrats were watching it right here in Fayetteville.

This is Michael Bloomberg’s first debate and Democrats at the watch party said they want answers from him.

Bloomberg just opened a Fayetteville office on Block Ave.

People at the event said they want the candidates to touch on topics like veteran issues, immigration, and gun violence.

The Washington County Democrats said it’s vital for everyone to be informed on national and local politics.

Attendee Craig Huddleston said, “We need to bring people together to talk about these issues. They’re important because they’re going to effect everyone around here. Not just people in Nevada, not just people in Iowa or New Hamsphire, they’re going to effect everyone.”

University of Arkansas student Mariam Syddiqui said, “If you’re not involved in local politics and not caring at the local level, you’ll never see any type of progress or change made.”

We did reach out to the Washington County Republican party, and they said they are not meeting to watch the debate.

The date to make your vote count is March 3, Super Tuesday.