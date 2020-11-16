Youth soccer registration opens November 16

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville’s 2021 Spring Youth Soccer program registration opens Monday, November 16, and continues through January 15, 2021, for girls and boys ages 3 to 15.

This early registration period allows both families and staff the time to actively plan and prepare for the upcoming season.



The Youth Soccer spring season is set to begin Saturday, March 6, and continue into May.

The program emphasizes an environment that is fun for all ages and skill levels. Every child is guaranteed to play at least half of each game while learning the basics of soccer and good sportsmanship.

Each team will have scheduled practices until they begin playing two games per week.

Registration fees range from $70 to $85 per player depending on age. The fee includes a jersey, shorts, socks, and an end-of-season award. All who register before January 15 will receive an additional $10 off per player.

All players are randomly assigned to a team based on age. Volunteer coaches are screened and trained by Fayetteville Parks and Recreation.



The Youth Soccer program will follow health directives from the Arkansas Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Precautions and protocols will remain in place at the discretion of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation.



Visit http://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/soccer to register or find more information.