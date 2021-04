FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville announces the reopening of the Yvonne Richardson Community Center.

Current facility hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The gym is available weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m.

These hours are in place until May 28 with summer hours beginning June 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mask mandates and basic COVID-19 guidelines are in place in all buildings.