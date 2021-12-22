BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Zing in the New Year at the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville on Friday, December 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The annual celebration features interactive activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Experience New Year’s Eve Amazeum-style by making party hats to take home or adding a wish for 2022 to the WishZing (and tossing goodbye notes to 2021 in the trash bin).

Discover the joy of creating art by paint boioiinging (you’ll have to attend to find out what that is), rekindle your childlike wonder of play with exhibits, and explore the science, engineering, technology, art and design of bicycles in GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes before it rolls out of town on January 10th.

Play all day and join the final Amazeum dance party of 2021 at 3 p.m., complete with noisemakers and confetti-popper kits to take home along with a healthy dose of creative, community spirit.

Admission to Zing in the New Year is $10.00 for adults and children 2 years old and older. Amazeum members are admitted free.

The Scott Family Amazeum is located at 1009 Museum Way in Bentonville. Call (479) 657-2525 for more details.