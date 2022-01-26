Zion, Old Missouri intersection to be closed 24/7 for construction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ongoing construction to Zion Road between Vantage Drive and N. Crossover Road will require the closure of Zion to through-traffic in phases.

Beginning Monday, January 31, project construction will enter its third phase, which will require the intersection at Zion and Old Missouri Road, as well as Zion east of Park Lake Apartments to Cape Dutch Avenue, to be closed 24/7. This phase of construction is expected to run through March.

This closure will allow work on sanitary sewer, water main and storm drain installation within the existing roadway, and work on roadway realignment and roundabout construction. The location of the utility improvements and the extent of the roadway construction will cause the roadway to be inaccessible to drivers.

Zion will be open to local traffic only from Vantage to Park Lake Apartments from the west, and to Taliesin Lane from the east. Non-local traffic is asked to use E. Joyce Boulevard as a detour, via Vantage and Crossover, during this construction. Old Missouri will be open to local traffic only north of Joyce.

Access will be maintained to the Cornerstone Animal Hospital driveway on Zion. Drivers needing access to Cornerstone Animal Hospital will have to detour down Crossover and travel west on Zion. At the intersection of Lantana Lane, drivers will turn right and continue north to Frontier Elm Drive. Drivers will then turn left and continue west on Frontier Elm to the intersection of Cape Dutch. At Cape Dutch, drivers will turn left and travel south to the intersection of Zion where they can then turn left to access the driveway.

One additional phase of construction on Zion is planned for the future.

For detailed maps of phase three construction and detours, visit here. Any questions or comments may be directed to Melissa Boyd by email at mboyd@fayetteville-ar.gov or by phone at 479-444-3415.