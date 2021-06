FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The closure of a section of Zion Road in Fayetteville, from Vantage Drive to Old Missouri Road, has now been extended through July 30, 2021, to allow workers to complete installation of a new sewer line under the existing roadway.

According to a news release from the city, the road will be closed 24 hours a day during the extended period.

Traffic will be detoured around the construction area.