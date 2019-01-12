On Saturday, Prescott returns to where it began for him

On Saturday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will, along with his teammates, return to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. It’s the place where Prescott made his NFL debut in a 2016 preseason game.

The Rams had just returned to Los Angles from St. Louis. But for Prescott, that was not the primary source of the excitement.

“The excitement of putting on the Cowboys uniform,” Prescott said, “but it was more of being with my teammates and having the chance to go out there and get quality NFL reps.”

“I remember it coming down to the wire and the atmosphere being unbelievable,” Prescott said.

Use the video link to see Tobin McDuff’s report.

The Cowboys play the Rams in L.A. Saturday at 7:15 pm (Central). The game will be on Fox.