Yes, Cowboys will take the right safety, but …

ARLINGTON, Texas — There has been a lot of talk that the Cowboys will draft a safety on Friday in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Stephen Jones, Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer, said – concerning a safety that is good enough to draft, “They’re rare.”

But maybe.

“I think a play-making safety, which can be few and far between in terms of guys who actually make plays on the ball, who are very productive in terms of tackling and that kind of situation, [could be drafted],” Jones said.

“We’ve looked at play-making safeties and hadn’t been able to get deals done,” Jones said. “If we see the right guy there at the right price, if he does all the right things … versatility is a big part of it.”

Use the video link above to see more from Jones and Mickey Spagnola’s take.

Dallas is not scheduled to draft in the first round – having traded the first-round pick in exchange for Amari Cooper last season. The Cowboys (unless they horse-trade for different spots) will draft as follows:

Round 1 — None (Amari Cooper trade)

Round 2 — No. 58 overall

Round 3 — No. 90 overall

Round 4 — No. 128 overall

Round 4 — No. 136 overall

Round 5 — No. 165 overall

Round 6 — None (Bene Benwikere trade)

Round 7 — No. 241 overall

Nexstar stations, including this one, are covering The Draft in Music City. Look for that section on the website for daily updates.

The draft will be televised Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday afternoon on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes.