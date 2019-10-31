No Shave November

Skip to content
KNWA
Springdale
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Border Report
Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage
Live Streams
National
Newsfeed Now
Veterans Voices
Video Center
Washington-DC
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate
Top Stories
Storms precede season’s first freeze across South
Top Stories
Homeschool teacher in Rogers arrested for sexual assault
Halloween 2019 Costume Pictures
Behavioral health providers plan merger to form Arisa Health
Changing tradition: Should Halloween be moved to a Saturday every year?
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Biking Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
Hogville
Ask Mike
Fearless Friday NWA
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
2020 ESPN 5* Elauna Eaton of Nettleton commits to Arkansas women’s basketball
Top Stories
SEC Picks, Kickoff Times, Networks
Arkansas Closes Exhibition Schedule with 77-62 Win Over Oklahoma City
Dungee & Ramirez reunited at Arkansas
At Least One More True Freshman Expected to See Action on Saturday
Contests
AQ Turkey Giveaway
Watch and Win
Morning Watch and Win
Local Leading Ladies
Pro Football Challenge
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway
Community
Biking the Ozarks
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
In a Day’s Drive
Pet of the Week
Police Rapport
Special Report
Supplier Community
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
CMA Awards
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Halloween Cocktails with Guess Who?
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Arkansas Alumni Association and Homecoming Celebrations
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: iDrive Crain Team Segment Crain Kia of Ft. Smith
Good Day NWA: Rick’s Bakery
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, October 31
Good Day NWA: We Make the Instagram Famous 3 Ingredient Cookies
Advice Network
Bio Tech Pharmacal
Chastain Financial
Dr. Earl MD
ENT Center of the Ozarks
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Vold Vision
WAVE Rural Connect
Top Stories
The time to get your flu shot is now.
Top Stories
Little Rock specialist joins the team at Ozark Urology
WAVE Rural Connect bringing fiber internet to rural Arkansas
Meet Dr Earl MD
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
No Shave November
Men have a 1 in 6 chance of developing prostate cancer. What to do if it is you.
Looking for early signs of prostate cancer
Are you going to often? 30 million men suffer from prostate conditions
New Advances in Prostate Screenings
Trending Stories
Homeschool teacher in Rogers arrested for sexual assault
Weather
Hoop Hogs recruiting notebook: Is Arkansas Fab 5 haul reasonably within reach?
News
Bentonville leads the state in REAL ID processing
Community Calendar