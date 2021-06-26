1 victim dead, 2 suspects in custody after shooting in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Siloam Springs police confirmed that just before Midnight Friday officers responded to a shooting call at 817 White Rock St.

When officers arrived they located two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to local hospitals. One of the victims later died.

The suspects, a juvenile male and a juvenile female, were located and arrested without any further altercation.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the incident.

Officials say that because the investigation is ongoing, no other information will be released at this time.