117th Benton County Fair previewed with open house

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Exhibitors and participants gathered Saturday for the Open House for the 117th Benton County fair.

The event is geared towards helping first time exhibitors and other participants register for the fair, as well as get an idea of what they can display.

Numerous classes were available, from food preservation to STEM and computer graphics.

Susan Koehler, Fair and Events Manager of the Benton County Fairgrounds says they’re ready to be back in full swing this year.

“We are very excited about the fair. Some of our entries in the livestock areas are up, and we anticipate that now people are learning about the other exhibits that those will be up too. We’re hoping for a great attendance and great weather,” Koehler said.

Benton County announced that the fair is moving back to the fall season this year, with a new carnival provider and an expo on homesteading making their debuts.

The Benton County Fair takes place from September 28 through October 2.