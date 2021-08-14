128th Annual Gravette Day Parade celebrates city’s founding

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered in Gravette Saturday to celebrate its 128th Annual Gravette Day Parade.

The event celebrates the founding of the city, bringing current and past residents together to reconnect with old friends and celebrate what the city has to offer.

Participants say the excitement is what makes the event fun for everyone.

“The sense of excitement that builds up, even the week beforehand. People start talking about it,” said parade Grand Marshall David Tucker. “It’s the biggest day in town by far.”

Saturday evening the festivities continued Saturday evening with the “Miss Gravette” and “Miss Teen Gravette” pageants.

