16th annual Benton County Toy Run returns for the holidays

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 16th annual Benton County Toy Run took place Saturday.

Hosted by Pig Trail Harley-Davidson, the toy run aids the efforts of the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

Participants donated unwrapped gifts and more.

Marketing Manager at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson, John Leimberg, explained why the toy run is so important.

“So these are kids that actually live at the children’s shelter. We want to make sure that they can have just as good of a Christmas as any other kid. We want them to feel as special as everyone else,” Leimberg said.

150 motorcycles led by Santa rumbled through the Promenade mall, where afterwards, riders and participants made their way back to the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.