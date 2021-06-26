17th annual Northwest Arkansas Pride Parade hits Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 17th annual Northwest Arkansas Pride Parade strolled down Dickson Street in Fayetteville Saturday.

The parade is back this year for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thousands showed up.

“I was here two years ago, and this is amazing. I have never seen a turnout on something like this,” said Maggie Taylor, a parade attendee.

Parade organizers are equally as excited for the event’s return.

“I’m so proud, happy, I’ve been emotional about it since I was walking down the street. I’ve never seen it like this,” said NWA Pride Director Richard Gathright.

The parade this year honored AIDS activist Ruth Coker Burks and Washington County Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Strafford.