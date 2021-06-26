17th annual Northwest Arkansas Pride Parade hits Dickson Street

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 17th annual Northwest Arkansas Pride Parade strolled down Dickson Street in Fayetteville Saturday.

The parade is back this year for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thousands showed up.

“I was here two years ago, and this is amazing. I have never seen a turnout on something like this,” said Maggie Taylor, a parade attendee.

Parade organizers are equally as excited for the event’s return.

“I’m so proud, happy, I’ve been emotional about it since I was walking down the street. I’ve never seen it like this,” said NWA Pride Director Richard Gathright.

The parade this year honored AIDS activist Ruth Coker Burks and Washington County Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Strafford.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers