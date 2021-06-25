17th annual NWA Pride Parade happening in Fayetteville this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 17th annual NWA Pride Parade is happening in Fayetteville this weekend.

The parade will honor AIDS activist Ruth Coker Burks and Washington County Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford. Rios Stafford is the first openly transgender person elected to public office in Arkansas.

The parade will roll down Dickson Street starting at noon Saturday.

East Avenue between Meadow Street and Dickson Street, and Highland Avenue between Dickson Street and Lafayette Street will be closed beginning at 7:30 A.M.

Streets will re-open as soon as all parade floats are on the main route down Dickson Street.