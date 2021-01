FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An 18-year-old man is missing from Fayetteville, according to the police department on Friday.

Christian Hernandez went missing from the Leverett Avenue area of Fayetteville on December 30, 2020. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black/gray shorts, and a black beanie with no coat or shoes.

Hernandez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 135 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.