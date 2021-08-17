19-year-old Farmington man dies in crash on Highway 112

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Farmington man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 112 in Fayetteville on Monday morning, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, Braylon Biggerstaff, 19, was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla south on Highway 112 at around 7:50 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the roadway on the right, traveling down a grass hill before striking a tree head-on.

Biggerstaff was killed in the accident.

At the time of the incident, which occurred south of Johnson, the weather condition was reportedly clear and the road condition dry.

