19-year-old man arrested by Siloam Springs police on rape charge

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 19-year-old man was arrested by the Siloam Springs Police Department on Wednesday on a charge of rape.

According to a release from the City of Siloam Springs on Thursday, Roger Lopez Paz was located by a Siloam Springs patrol officer in the early morning hours of March 1 in a parked vehicle with a 13-year-old girl.

Siloam Springs detectives were notified, and the girl was later interviewed at the Benton County Children’s Advocacy Center, where she disclosed sexual activity with Paz, according to Thursday’s release.

Paz was subsequently interviewed by detectives, and police say he admitted to having sex with the 13-year-old.

Paz was arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail.

At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond out of McDonald County, Missouri on an original charge of incest.