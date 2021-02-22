2-alarm fire at Reid Hall on University of Arkansas campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at Reid Hall on the University of Arkansas Campus.
According to the fire department, the call came in just after 4:45 pm Monday for light smoke inside the building.
People are being evacuated from the building.
According to a Tweet by the University of Arkansas Police Department, multiple police and fire units are on scene of a possible fire in the tunnel area below Reid Hall and Maple Hill dorms. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as this is a developing story.