2 men dead after SUV crashes into tree in Springdale

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two men were killed and four others injured on Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle accident on Vaughan Road in Springdale.

Christopher Elkar, 19, of Springdale, and Oliver Jacob, 18, of Siloam Springs, were killed when the vehicle in which they were traveling crashed into a tree at around 9:52 a.m., according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, the accident occurred when a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 21-year-old Matthew Gold of Tontitown, attempted to negotiate a left-hand corner while traveling north and lost control, continuing northbound in a ditch before crashing head-on into a tree.

Injured in the accident were Gold, Steve Kosmes, 18, of Springdale, Gasber Laibwij, 20, of Springdale, and Absen Andres, 19, of Springdale.

The injured were transported to Northwest Medical Center and Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

At the time of the accident, the weather condition was reported as ‘fair’ and the road condition ‘dry.’

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers