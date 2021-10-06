2 men dead after SUV crashes into tree in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two men were killed and four others injured on Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle accident on Vaughan Road in Springdale.

Christopher Elkar, 19, of Springdale, and Oliver Jacob, 18, of Siloam Springs, were killed when the vehicle in which they were traveling crashed into a tree at around 9:52 a.m., according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, the accident occurred when a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 21-year-old Matthew Gold of Tontitown, attempted to negotiate a left-hand corner while traveling north and lost control, continuing northbound in a ditch before crashing head-on into a tree.

Injured in the accident were Gold, Steve Kosmes, 18, of Springdale, Gasber Laibwij, 20, of Springdale, and Absen Andres, 19, of Springdale.

The injured were transported to Northwest Medical Center and Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

At the time of the accident, the weather condition was reported as ‘fair’ and the road condition ‘dry.’