Police: House fire in Bentonville appeared to be set intentionally, investigation continues

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Additional details were released on Monday, June 7 after two people were found dead in a house fire in Bentonville early Thursday, June 3.

According to a release from the Bentonville Police Department, emergency crews were notified of a house on fire in the 3200 block of SW Riverstone Avenue at about 4:18 a.m.

The caller said the residence was engulfed in flames and the fire was threatening other homes.

Upon arrival of the Bentonville Fire Department, the house was “fully involved in flames.” Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent damage to neighboring homes.

A press release on Monday, June 7 says a search warrant was obtained for the residence on the day of the fire. A male was located inside a vehicle parked in the garage with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

The second body was located in a bedroom inside the house. The individual was burnt severely and investigators are working to confirm their identity.

According to the press release, police believe the fire appeared to have been deliberately set.

The names of the victims have not yet been released, pending next of kin notification.

The incident is under investigation by the Bentonville Criminal Investigation Division and the Bentonville Fire Marshal’s Office.