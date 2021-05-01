2 dead in Madison County homicide; one wounded, ASP arrests suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Madison County man is in custody awaiting charges after he was arrested by Sheriff’s Deputies following the shooting of his mother, father and uncle.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded about 5:30 a.m. Saturday to a home south of Huntsville off Arkansas Highway 23.

Inside, deputies found Richard Simmons Jr., 67, still alive. Simmons’ brother, Mark Lee Simmons, 66, and Richard Simmons’ wife, Mary Marlene Simmons, 65, were both dead.

Samuel Oliver Simmons, 44, the son of Richard and Mary Simmons, was later apprehended near Huntsville by an Arkansas State Trooper

Madison County authorities have asked the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to take the lead in the investigation.

Richard Simmons is reported to be in stable condition at a Fayetteville hospital.

Samuel Simmons remains in custody at the Madison County Jail and is expected to be formally charged on Monday.