2 found dead inside Fayetteville apartment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police discovered two bodies inside an apartment on Steele Boulevard on Tuesday morning, according to Sergeant Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

At approximately 9:29 a.m., officers responded to 3981 N. Steele Boulevard in reference to a death.

Upon arrival, police discovered two bodies.

As of 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, investigators were still on scene at the apartment.

According to Murphy, evidence found leads police to believe that this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

