FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Washington County Coroner Roger Morris says his office has seen an additional 2 deaths from COVID-19 since Friday.

58-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale died June 21

83-year-old white woman from Fayetteville died June 22

Since the pandemic began, Washington County has seen 26 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

Morris said most had underlying health condition but is awaiting medical records.