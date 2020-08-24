2 Northwest Arkansas men arrested for meeting trucker posing as 13-year-old for sex

GREENLAND, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two men were arrested over the weekend for meeting up with a trucker posing as a 13-year-old girl for sex.

The Facebook group Truckers Against Predators (TAP) is a network of truck drivers, parents and concerned citizens who advocate for the safety of America’s children every day, according to its website. The group works to expose predators while collaborating with both law enforcement and legislators to influence law and crime standards for child predators.

On Saturday, Greenland Police arrested Elmer Figueroa, 34, of Rogers for meeting up with a truck driver posing as a 13-year-old online for sex. Figueroa was arrested for sexual indecency with a child and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $20,000. He has since been released.

Sunday, West Fork police arrested Doyle Holt, 50, of Fort Smith for meeting up with a truck driver posing as a 13-year-old online for sex. Holt was arrested for sexual indecency with a child, possession of a controlled substance and was booked into the Washington County Jail. He is awaiting a bond hearing.

According to TAP’s website, Anthony Greene is a father and a truck driver who travels thousands of miles every month all over the country. While on the road, he saw the work of adult predators in truck stops and parking lots in both big cities and small towns across America.

Greene began seeking out the predators, intercepting them at rendezvous points, and exposing them on live video on social media. To date, Greene is exposing predators almost every day of the week.