2 pulled from vehicle after landing on workshop in Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Emergency crews worked to pulled 2 people from a vehicle early Saturday morning after it hit a power pole, gas meter, multiple parked vehicles, and a workshop.

Lowell Fire Department posted to social media saying around 1:27 a.m. the fire department along with Rogers Fire Department and Lowell Police responded to the 800 block of North Bloomington for a vehicle crash with extrication.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that hit a power pole, gas meter, multiple parked vehicles, and the roof of a workshop after coming to a rest next to the building.

Emergency crews extricated and transported 2 patients from the scene. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Lowell fire said there was also major damage to the business.