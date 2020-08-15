2 pulled from vehicle after landing on workshop in Lowell

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Emergency crews worked to pulled 2 people from a vehicle early Saturday morning after it hit a power pole, gas meter, multiple parked vehicles, and a workshop.

Lowell Fire Department posted to social media saying around 1:27 a.m. the fire department along with Rogers Fire Department and Lowell Police responded to the 800 block of North Bloomington for a vehicle crash with extrication.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that hit a power pole, gas meter, multiple parked vehicles, and the roof of a workshop after coming to a rest next to the building.

Emergency crews extricated and transported 2 patients from the scene. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Lowell fire said there was also major damage to the business.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers