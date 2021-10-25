2 shot in Siloam Springs, suspect in custody

Around 6:30 p.m. Siloam Springs police officers responded to a shooting on E. Ken Leach Court. The shooting took place in the Patriot Park neighborhood off Cheri Whitlock Street. | Courtesy: Will Gryder

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people were taken to a local hospital after being shot Sunday evening in Siloam Springs.

When officers arrived they found two people who had been shot. Siloam Springs Police Captain Derek Spicer said both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Spicer said the suspect was taken into custody but due to the ongoing investigation, many details about the shooting cannot be released at this time.

The names of the victims or the suspected shooter have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 news as we continue to learn more.

