2 students arrested after gun found in vehicle on Springdale High School campus

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two students were arrested without incident at Springdale High School on Friday, August 27, after a gun was found inside a vehicle on campus, according to a letter to parents and guardians from the school district.

According to the letter, prior to school on Friday morning, a Springdale Police Department resource officer was notified of a gun inside a student’s vehicle on campus at Springdale High School.

The gun was “immediately confiscated” and the two unidentified students were arrested.

“All concerned are to be commended for their quick response to this matter,” the district said.

You can read the letter from the Springdale School District in its entirety below:

This is a breaking news story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers