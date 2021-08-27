2 students arrested after gun found in vehicle on Springdale High School campus

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two students were arrested without incident at Springdale High School on Friday, August 27, after a gun was found inside a vehicle on campus, according to a letter to parents and guardians from the school district.

According to the letter, prior to school on Friday morning, a Springdale Police Department resource officer was notified of a gun inside a student’s vehicle on campus at Springdale High School.

The gun was “immediately confiscated” and the two unidentified students were arrested.

“All concerned are to be commended for their quick response to this matter,” the district said.

You can read the letter from the Springdale School District in its entirety below:

