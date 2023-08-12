WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Dumas man is dead after he was struck by a car on Interstate 49 in West Fork on Wednesday night, according to a crash report.

Wayne Simmons, 20, was parked on the left side of I-49 southbound near mile marker 48. He was standing outside his vehicle on the passenger side at the time of the collision.

While Simmons was standing outside his vehicle, a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica traveling southbound veered off the roadway and sideswiped the passenger side of his car.

Simmons was struck by the car before it came to a final rest facing south. He was transported to a hospital in Fayetteville before he later died.

No further information was given.